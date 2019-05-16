Image copyright Google Image caption The man and his car were on Strathcona Gardens in Anniesland when the incident took place

A 72-year-old man has died after an incident involving his car in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon.

The man reached into his Honda Accord on Strathcona Gardens, Anniesland to start the engine. It started to move and he fell on to the path.

Emergency services were called at about 13:25 and he was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died.

Sgt Craig Beaver, of Police Scotland, asked witnesses to come forward.

He said: "A number of people came to assist the injured man during this incident.

"However, some of them had left on police arrival and I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to please contact us."