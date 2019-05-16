Fire crews deal with crane fire at Hunterston terminal
- 16 May 2019
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at the Hunterston terminal in North Ayrshire after a jetty crane caught fire in the Firth of Clyde.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were mobilised after the alarm was raised shortly after 08:30 on Thursday.
Firefighters remain at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.
It comes as site owners Peel Ports launch a public consultation on creating a new industrial hub there.