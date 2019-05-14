Glasgow & West Scotland

Car in Airdrie set on fire twice within 24 hours

  • 14 May 2019
Wallace Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The car was parked in Wallace Street when it was attacked

A top-of-the-range car was set on fire twice in the space of 24 hours.

Two male teenagers smashed the window of the white BMW X6, parked on a driveway in Airdrie's Wallace Street, and set fire to it at about 05:00 on Monday, causing minor damage.

However, police say the same youths returned at 04:35 on Tuesday and repeated the attack, causing significant damage the second time.

The youths ran off in the direction of Jarvie Street after both attacks.

No-one was hurt in either incident.

Det Con Craig McLean said: "These incidents were terrifying for the residents of the property to experience and it is only by sheer luck that no-one was injured in either incident.

"Whilst our inquiries so far suggest that these incidents were targeted and not random, this doesn't make it any less serious. I would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of any of the incidents to contact us with any information they have."

