Men charged after robbery at Paisley family home
- 14 May 2019
Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a family home in Paisley.
During the incident on 3 May, two men broke into a house - where a 27-year-old woman, her 31-year-old partner and a young child were home - and stole a small safe.
Two men, aged 33 and 51, were arrested following the robbery in the town's Dee Crescent.
Both men are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.