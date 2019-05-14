Image copyright Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary Image caption Seals were among the Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary's animals

The site of a former visitor attraction in Oban has been bought by a company that manufactures marine and aquaculture equipment.

The Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary was shut down in October almost 40 years after it first opened.

The operator blamed a decline in visitor numbers at the attraction for the move.

Gael Force Fusion, part of Inverness-based Gael Force Group, plans to make fish farm equipment at the site.

Image copyright Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary Image caption Otters Lewis and Isla were "married" in a special ceremony at the Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary in 2011

The firm's 22 employees will move from premises leased in Oban to the former visitor attraction once it has been redeveloped.

Gael Force Fusion said the move could see the creation of eight additional jobs.

Before it closed, the Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary employed 11 people.

Its animals included seals and otters. Two otters - Lewis and Isla - were "married" in a special ceremony at the centre in 2011