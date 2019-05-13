Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on a grassy area between Woodhead Crescent and Highstonehall Road

A 49-year-old man is being treated in hospital for serious head and facial injuries after being attacked by a gang of youths in Hamilton.

The man was walking his dog in a grassy area between Highstonehall Road and Woodhead Crescent at about 19:30 on Sunday when he was pushed to the ground and assaulted.

Police said the group was made up of males and females.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Det Con Stuart Burnside said: "Our inquiries are continuing into this incident. Officers are studying CCTV footage from the local area to gather more information on those responsible."

The man is being treated Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.