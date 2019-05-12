'Senseless' Hillington fire-raising damages store
Police have said that a large rubbish fire outside a home improvement store was started deliberately.
Heavy smoke damage was caused to Mr Deng's outlet in the Hillington area of Glasgow.
The emergency services were called to the store at about 22:15 on Saturday. The fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.
Officers are trying to trace five men seen in the area, one of whom is thought to have started the fire.
Det Con Jamie Howarth at Paisley CID said: "This was a very senseless and reckless act to carry out and thankfully no-one was hurt.
"I urge anyone who saw the group of males hanging around the area or anyone who knows their identity to contact police."
The five men are described as:
- Thin build wearing a black hooded top, black shorts and dark trainers.
- Thin build wearing a blue tracksuit top with a white stripe on the back and dark trousers.
- Thin build wearing a dark top and red trousers.
- The two others were of thin build wearing dark coloured tracksuits.