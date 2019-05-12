Men injured in Ibrox confrontation

Image copyright Googel Image caption The confrontation took place close to Ibrox stadium

Two men have been injured following a confrontation involving a number of men in the Ibrox area of Glasgow.

Police were called to Edmiston Drive, near its junction with Broomloan Road, at about 23:25 on Saturday.

The injured men, who were 51 and 23, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but released after treatment for facial injuries.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for information about what happened.

Det Con Mark Hendry said: "Our inquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are carrying out inquiries and gathering CCTV footage to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.

"At this time, I would ask anyone who was in the area who saw this incident take place, or anyone who was driving by who has dash-cam footage to contact us."