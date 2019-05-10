Image copyright Google Image caption The fight happened outside Bistro Fast Food

An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital for a serious head injury after being attacked during a fight in Glasgow.

Police said the fight, which involved about five men, broke out near the Bistro Fast Food in Sauchiehall Street at about 03:00 on Friday.

One of the men punched the 18-year-old man in the face causing him to fall and hit his head off the ground.

His condition in hospital has been described as "very serious but stable".

Police said he was helped by members of the public before an ambulance arrived.

The suspect was last seen heading in the direction of Charing Cross and has been described as being white, aged 17- 20, and was about 5ft 7in, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a blue zipper top with a white zip, red collar and red hood.

Det Con John Fagan said: "We are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Sauchiehall Street at around 3 am this morning, Friday 10 May, and who either witnessed the incident or perhaps saw the suspect making off afterwards."