Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 73-year-old ship has been undergoing repair work since February

The Waverley paddle steamer has been withdrawn from service for the first time in 45 years due to mechanical problems.

Work on the 73-year-old ship's boilers has been ongoing since February.

It was hoped repairs could be carried out in time for the launch of its summer sailings from the River Clyde in Glasgow.

But now the operators have announced that the boilers must be replaced if the ship is to sail again in 2020.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple said: "The whole Waverley team is deeply disappointed that we are unable to repair the ship's boilers and operate this season despite every effort being made to overcome the challenges presented.

"I know first-hand the fondness that the general public have for Waverley and I know this news will be disappointing for the tens of thousands of passengers who would have sailed with us this year around the UK."

Significant cost

The charity which owns the Waverley is to launch an appeal to raise the "significant" funds needed to pay for the repairs.

Mr Semple added: "More than ever, we need support to preserve this iconic vessel."

The Waverley was built in 1946 and is the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.

It carries thousands of passengers on pleasure cruises along the Firth of Clyde every year and is a popular attraction at ports around the UK.

The ship has been temporarily out of service several times in recent years.

It spent two weeks in dock for repairs after colliding with a pier in August 2017.

A year later, hundreds of passengers were stuck on board after it broke down between Greenock and Helensburgh.

The Waverley - facts and figures