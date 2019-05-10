Image copyright SFRS

Firefighters rescued a stricken cow after it was trapped up to its neck in water on marshland.

Crews used specialist equipment including an inflatable walkway to lead the trapped animal to safety.

A vet called to the scene in Maybole, South Ayrshire, carried out checks on the cow and confirmed it was healthy before it was released.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Jane McCulloch said: "This was a real team effort."

She added: "The cow was well and truly stuck in an area of marshland - we could only see its head when we first arrived.

"We are a humanitarian service, so we were keen to remove it safely.

"We used specialist equipment to help lead the animal to safety and worked with our water rescue colleagues, who installed an inflatable walkway.

"After a while, the cow began to make its way out of the marsh.

"Eventually, we managed to get it out and were delighted when the vet on site said it was healthy."

The rescue took place on 30 April.