Emma Faulds: Man charged over death
- 10 May 2019
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Kilmarnock woman Emma Faulds.
The 39-year-old was last seen in Monkton in Ayrshire on Sunday 28 April and her disappearance had prompted a major police search.
Her body has not been found.
Police have said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The man, who is also 39, is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court later.