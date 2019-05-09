Major fire in the east end of Glasgow
- 9 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major fire is causing travel disruption in Glasgow.
The emergency services were called to a four-storey building under construction on Olympia Street in the east end.
Nine appliances are in attendance and dozens of firefighters are involved the operation.
There have been no reports of casualties.