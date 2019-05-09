Emma Faulds: Man arrested by police
- 9 May 2019
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with missing Kilmarnock woman Emma Faulds.
Police said inquiries into her disappearance are continuing.
Emma, who is 39, was last seen at about 21:10 on Sunday 28 April in Fairfield Park, Monkton.
Specialist officers have been searching properties in the Monkton area and detectives have reviewed CCTV for any images of Ms Faulds in an effort to piece together her movements.