Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The police helicopter crashed into The Clutha on 29 November 2013

The manufacturers of the police helicopter that crashed into the Clutha pub took more than a decade to issue a global safety notice.

In June 2003, operators Bond warned Eurocopter about a fuel tank water contamination concern with the EC135.

But a fatal accident inquiry heard a service bulletin, designed to alert all operators of the aircraft, was not circulated until April 2014.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Glasgow city centre in November 2013.

David Price, director of engineering for Bond at the time of the crash, told the court he highlighted the issue, which related to a seal which sucked water into the fuel system.

In an email response, the manufacturers said: "A solution has to be found."

But in March 2005, Mr Price sent another email about the seal.

He wrote: "I am somewhat concerned that what was, and still is, a flight safety issue has not been prioritised in the manner I feel it should have and the manner we have come to expect."

Image caption Top: L to R, David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee. Bottom: L to R, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

The court, which is sitting at Hampden Park, heard Bond engineers corrected the problem at the time by disconnecting a drain line.

But Mr Price's email concluded there was a "world wide fleet issue" that needed to be addressed.

The witness was assured by Eurocopter - now known as Airbus - that a service bulletin had been delayed but one would be issued as soon as possible.

Despite the email exchange a service bulletin about the matter was not issued until April 2014.

It ordered a new part to be be fitted.

Mr Price said this was implemented across Bond's fleet within a month.

The witness also told the court the modification stopped the original problem.

The court had previously heard that no evidence of water contamination was found in the fuel tanks of the Police Scotland helicopter after the crash.

The inquiry began last month with a minute's silence to honour the victims of the tragedy.

On the third day, a joint minute was read out which agreed the times and causes of death.

Pilot David Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, lost their lives in the crash along with seven customers who were in the bar on Stockwell Street.

They were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

The inquiry, before Sheriff principal Craig Turnbull, continues.