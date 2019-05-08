Image copyright PA Image caption Stevie Chalmers' wife Sadie and family left Celtic Park for the funeral service at St Mary's Church

The funeral of Stevie Chalmers, who scored Celtic's winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has been taking place in Glasgow.

Members of his family have been joined by footballers past and present at St Mary's Church, Calton.

The funeral cortege will then make its way to Celtic Park, where fans have gathered, before a private cremation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds off messages have been left at Celtic Park

Chalmers was in the Celtic team that beat Inter Milan to become the first British club to lift the European Cup.

The Scotland forward spent 12 seasons at Celtic, scoring 236 goals, and also played for Morton and Partick Thistle.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Stevie Chalmers with the European Cup in 2014

Chalmers' death at 83 came a week after Billy McNeill, who captained the Lisbon Lions, passed away aged 79.

Among those attending his funeral were fellow Lisbon Lions Bobby Lennox, Bertie Auld, Jim Craig and John Hughes, as well as current Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Image copyright PA Image caption Celtic manager Neil Lennon joined in the tributes to Stevie Chalmers

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Celtic players Bobby Lennox, John Hughes and Dixie Deans

Former Rangers goalkeeper Peter McCloy was also among the mourners.

Chalmers, who scored three times and won five caps for Scotland, won four league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups with Celtic.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chalmers' fellow Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld

Image copyright PA Image caption Celtic European Cup-winning full-back Jim Craig

After he died last week, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Stevie was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this desperately sad time."

Image copyright PA Image caption Emotional former team-mate John Hughes

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Rangers goalkeeper Peter McCloy paid his respects

Image copyright PA Image caption Ex-Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson was a long-time friend of Stevie Chalmers

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said Chalmers was "always a quiet and unassuming man whenever I met him, and happiest spending time with his fellow Lions".