A lawyer is to stand trial accused of murdering a man at a flat near Glasgow.

Joanne Threshie is alleged to have been involved in the killing of Frederick McGettigan, 51, at his home in Auchinairn in August 2017.

Prosecutors claim the 36-year-old acted with another person and that Mr McGettigan was struck on the head and body with a knife or similar item.

Ms Threshie pled not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin in October.

Bail for Ms Threshie, of Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, was continued.