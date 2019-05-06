Image caption Marchers made their way through Glasgow city centre

One of the organisers of a pro-independence march in Glasgow has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Mandeep Singh, 39, who headed the All Under One Banner event on Saturday, said on social media he had been reported in connection with section 65 of the Civic Government Act 1982.

It is related to conditions imposed on the event by Glasgow City Council and police.

Police Scotland said 30,000-35,000 people attended the rally.

The All Under One Banner march left Kelvingrove Park at 13:30 BST and made its way through the city centre before ending with a rally at Glasgow Green.

Minutes from the meeting of the Public Processions Committee on 24 April stated a condition that the march should gather at 10:00 and then set off at 11:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 39-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for failing to comply with conditions imposed on a procession."