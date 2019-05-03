Image copyright Google Image caption Kellyann Crosbie and her three children were last seen leaving their flat in Kirkton Avenue

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing Glasgow mother and her three young children.

Kellyann Crosbie, 25, her two-year-old son, and daughters aged three and four, left their home in Knightswood's Kirkton Avenue at 01:45 on Wednesday morning.

They were reported missing on Thursday and there have been no sightings since.

Police say Ms Crosbie is possibly staying with friends but want to make sure the children are safe and well.

Kellyann Crosbie is described as being white, slim, with long, dark hair and a nose ring. All three children have dark hair.

'Staying with friends'

Insp Jim McLauchlan said: "For whatever reason Kellyann left her flat with her children around 01:45 am on Wednesday morning and has not been in touch with family for almost three days now.

"We believe that she may be in the company of her sister somewhere in Knightswood or north of the city, possibly Maryhill. It is possible they are staying with friends, however, even if that's the case, we still need to know that the children are okay.

"She was reported missing yesterday afternoon and since then officers have been checking CCTV, speaking to family and friends as well as searching addresses where she is known to frequent but so far there are no further sightings.

"While she has been away with her children before without letting people know where they all are, our priority is to make sure the children are safe and well and with that in mind, I would ask that she or her sister make contact with us as soon as possible."