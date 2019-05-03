Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry driver died in the crash on the M74 near Lesmahagow

A lorry driver has died in a crash on the M74 in Lanarkshire.

The motorway was closed for several hours on Thursday evening after the vehicle was involved in a collision with a BMW.

The light goods vehicle left the northbound carriageway and overturned at about 18:25. The 42-year-old driver died at the scene.

Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

The 36-year-old male driver of the BMW was not hurt. An investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them.

Image copyright Solway Press Services Image caption The road was closed on Thursday morning following a fatal van and lorry collision

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam recordings of the road at the time of the incident.

The fatal crash happened just 24 hours after three people lost their lives on the same motorway.

The men died in two separate crashes less than 10 hours apart.

Craig McLaren, 22, from Eastriggs, was killed in the first accident at about 21:05 on Wednesday near Ecclefechan.

A 57-year-old van driver and his 17-year-old passenger died in a second crash at 06:15 near Kirkpatrick-Fleming.