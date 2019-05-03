Image copyright Hannah Capella Image caption The incident took place on the sailing between Craignure and Oban

A man has been rescued from the sea after he fell from a CalMac ferry.

Passengers on the 13:30 sailing from Craignure on Mull to Oban were alerted by three loud blasts of the horn, followed by an announcement that a man was overboard.

Those on the top deck of the ferry were asked to try to help pinpoint the man in the water off the Isle of Mull.

The ferry's rescue craft and was sent out to rescue the man, assisted by a rescue craft from another CalMac ferry.

Image copyright Stephen Lawson Image caption Oban lifeboat was involved in the rescue operation

BBC TV producer Hannah Capella was on board the ferry when the incident took place.

She said: "After the horn sounded we were told there was a man overboard. The ferry then felt like it was slowing down.

"The other CalMac ferry launched its rescue boat and stopped to circle the area.

"The crew on one of the boats pulled the man out."

'Reported overboard'

The man was then transferred to Oban lifeboat and taken back to shore, before being transferred to hospital.

His condition is not known.

A CalMac spokesman told the BBC: "A passenger was reported overboard on the MV Isle of Mull at 13.55 today on passage from Craignure to Oban.

"The casualty was recovered by the vessel's fast rescue craft and transferred to the Oban lifeboat for transportation ashore."

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 14:45, we received a report that a man was in the water near Oban.

"Emergency services attended and the man was retrieved and taken to hospital."