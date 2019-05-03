Glasgow & West Scotland

In pictures: Billy McNeill funeral

  • 3 May 2019
Tributes at Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Hundreds of scarves and flowers surround the bronze statue of Billy McNeill at Celtic Park
Sir Alex Ferguson Image copyright PA
Image caption Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson arrives for the service
Sir Kenny Dalglish and wife Marina Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption Sir Kenny Dalglish and wife Marina were among the mourners
Fans at Celtic park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of fans gathered at Celtic Park to watch the funeral on a big screen
Fans at Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Young fan at Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Brendan Rodgers Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption Brendan Rodgers, who left Celtic to become Leicester City manager in February, attended the service
Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill Image copyright PA
Image caption Former Celtic managers Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill paid their respects to McNeill
Celtic players Scott Bain, Scott Brown and Johnny Hayes Image copyright PA
Image caption Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, captain Scott Brown and midfielder Jonny Hayes joined the the first team at the service
Order of Service Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption The order of service featured a portrait of Billy McNeill by photographer Simon Murphy
Fans at Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Fans at Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Jim Craig Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption Lisbon Lion Jim Craig was among the pallbearers
Floral tribute from Sir Rod Stewart Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption A floral tribute from singer Sir Rod Stewart
Crowds in Garnethill Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption Crowds in Garnethill applauded the cortege as it left for Celtic Park
Celtic fans Image copyright Getty Images
Coffin arrives at Parkhead Image copyright SNS Group
Image caption Fans cheered and threw scarves as the coffin arrives at Celtic Park
Celtic fans Image copyright Getty Images
Coffin outside Celtic Park Image copyright SNS Group
Celtic Park Image copyright Getty Images
Coffin departs Image copyright SNS Group

