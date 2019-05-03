Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for information to help trace a 39-year-old woman who is missing from Kilmarnock.

Emma Faulds was last seen on Monday morning in the town's Fullarton Street.

She was reported missing to police after not getting in touch with family or friends, which was said to be "completely out of character".

She is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair with a fringe, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Insp Iain Murray, Kilmarnock Police Office, said: "It has been over three days since she has last been in touch with anyone, and although this may be normal for some people, it is not for Emma.

"Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including searching through CCTV footage and speaking with those who know her to try and trace her.

"She is known in the Kilmarnock, Glasgow and Paisley areas and therefore we are also working with bus companies and British Transport Police in case she has travelled."

'Get in touch'

He added: "We appreciate that those who know Emma are worried and have already been out searching for her, however we would ask that these people liaise with police so that any searches can be coordinated. This means we can carry out searches efficiently and effectively.

"We would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police, who may have information on Emma's whereabouts or who may have seen her in the days up to her last sighting, or have seen her since Monday to get in touch with us.

"We would also ask Emma herself to get in touch - we just want to make sure you are safe and well."