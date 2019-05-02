Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Brown has been placed on the sex offenders register

A man has been jailed for 15 years for raping eight women over a 13-year period.

Graeme Brown, 33, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for the offences, which were carried out against former partners and casual acquaintances.

Brown, from Renfrew, continues to protest his innocence and claimed in evidence that he was the victim.

But judge Tom Hughes told him: "You have been convicted of vile sexual offences."

Brown will be monitored for three years after his release from prison and his name has been added to the sex offenders register.

'Experiment sexually'

He was convicted of carrying out the rapes between February 2003 and July 2016, and of an indecent assault on a man.

The judge told him: "I think it's appropriate to pay tribute to the fact in very difficult circumstances the witnesses have come to court and have given their evidence in a very dignified way."

The court heard from Brown's victims about attacks he subjected them to in Erskine, Linwood and Paisley.

Defence QC John Scullion said: "He continues to deny the offences. I make no criticism of the complainers but many gave evidence about their willingness to experiment sexually.

"Many of the victims were involved in a social scene in which there was casual sex and experimental sex."

Brown showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.