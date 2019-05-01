Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Tradeston Street south of the city centre

A man has been stabbed in a Glasgow street prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to Tradeston Street near the city centre at about 06:50 on Wednesday after reports of an assault.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while police cordoned off the area.

Officers are hunting for the male attacker and inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 06:50 on Wednesday 1 May officers were called to reports of a man injured after being assaulted in Tradeston Street, Glasgow.

"Police are currently at the scene carrying out inquiries to establish the exact circumstances and to trace the man responsible."