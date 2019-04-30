Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Scottish SPCA officers have named the dog Paloma

A stray dog was driven nearly 400 miles to Scotland by a concerned member of the public after he found it near London.

The black female lurcher was discovered on the M25 in Uxbridge by a man from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

He took the dog home before handing her into a police station.

Officers then contacted the Scottish SPCA, who have taken her into their care and appealed for her owners to get in touch.

Peter Fleming, manager of the Scottish SPCA's Lanarkshire centre, said: "We were notified by Police Scotland of the dog who had been handed into the police station in Coatbridge.

"We were very surprised to hear where she came from.

"She is a very friendly girl and is in good health. The staff have named her Paloma."

Anyone who recognises the dog has been asked to contact the charity.