Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Anthony Ferns drove to his house after the attack but collapsed in the street

Police are searching for a driver who passed a murder victim as he was stabbed in his car in Glasgow.

Anthony Ferns, known as Tony, was in his blue Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, when he was attacked at about 22:20 on Thursday 18 April.

The 33-year-old managed to drive to his home in Roukenburn Street before collapsing in front of his mother.

Officers are now searching for the occupants of a car who drove past the Audi during the attack.

Detectives say they could have vital information and have urged them to come forward. There is nothing to suggest that this car has any connection to the crime.

Image caption Police officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area

The force believes Mr Ferns was heading home when his car stopped at the junction of Crebar Street and Roukenburn Street.

A man approached the car and spoke to him through the driver's window before attacking him, officers say.

The suspect is white, aged between 20 and 30 and is between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a dark tracksuit and possibly a light baseball cap.

'Jog their memories'

On Thursday, one week since Mr Ferns' death, police spoke to more than 40 people as part of a "stop and interview" operation.

They talked to dog walkers and people coming home from work between 21:30 and 22:30. A number of vehicles including two buses were also stopped.

Information is being assessed and inquiries are ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Grant MacLeod said: "Our aim last night was to speak to as many people as possible in an effort to jog their memories.

"People may have seen something that appeared insignificant at the time but now they know that a murder has taken place, it may strike some meaning.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries we gather as much information as possible, no matter how small, as once it is pieced together it could provide a clearer picture of what has happened.

"I would like to thank everyone last night for their co-operation and let them know we have gained some important information which officers are in the process of following up.

"I am also appealing to the occupants of the car which passed the Audi, I am sure they have crucial information which will greatly assist us in our inquiries, so please do contact us."