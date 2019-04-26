Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged after £780k Glasgow cannabis raid

  • 26 April 2019
Argyle Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The seizure was made at a property in Argyle Street in the Anderston area of the city

Police have seized drugs with a street value of £780,000 from a flat in Glasgow.

Officers from the Greater Glasgow Serious and Organised Crime Unit raided the property in Argyle Street, Anderston, at about 09:00 on Friday.

The drug recovered is believed to be herbal cannabis.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find. He is expected to appear in court on Monday 29 April.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Det Insp Stevie Elliot said: "Impacting the supply and ridding the streets of controlled drugs requires a detailed and often complex police investigation.

"However, we are determined to disrupt and pursue those involved in this type of criminal activity."

