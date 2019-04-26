Man charged after £780k Glasgow cannabis raid
Police have seized drugs with a street value of £780,000 from a flat in Glasgow.
Officers from the Greater Glasgow Serious and Organised Crime Unit raided the property in Argyle Street, Anderston, at about 09:00 on Friday.
The drug recovered is believed to be herbal cannabis.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find. He is expected to appear in court on Monday 29 April.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Det Insp Stevie Elliot said: "Impacting the supply and ridding the streets of controlled drugs requires a detailed and often complex police investigation.
"However, we are determined to disrupt and pursue those involved in this type of criminal activity."