Suspicious package found in Helensburgh

  • 26 April 2019
Churchill Square Image copyright Google

A bomb disposal team has been called to Helensburgh after a suspicious package was found in the town's Churchill Square.

Police said they were alerted at about 08:50 on Friday.

A cordon is currently in place and a number of people have been evacuated from nearby buildings.

Police said the item would be examined, and that inquiries are ongoing.

