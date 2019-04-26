Image copyright Google Image caption The medals were stolen from a house near Cockridge Road in Cleghorn

A collection of World War One medals has been stolen along with jewellery and a five-figure sum of money from a house in South Lanarkshire.

The raid was carried out at an elderly couple's home near Cockridge Road in Cleghorn between 10:00 on Friday 19 April and Saturday 20 April.

Items "of expensive and sentimental value", including gold necklaces and pendants, were also taken.

The couple were not at home when the robbery took place.

Police officers have been speaking to people living nearby to try and establish a more exact time of the break-in.

'Thoughtless and selfish'

Sgt Brian Scanlan, of Larkhall police office, said: "The elderly couple were away for the weekend celebrating a birthday when this incident happened, and have had a number of expensive and sentimental items stolen.

"Those responsible for this break-in and theft are absolutely thoughtless and selfish. It is imperative that we trace them.

"We are appealing to the community to get in touch with us if they have any information, somebody must know something.

"Those responsible will possibly be trying to sell these items in the area, or are storing them somewhere.

"Anyone who lives nearby who may have seen any unusual activity, particularly overnight from Friday into Saturday, who has not already spoken to police, is urged to get in contact."