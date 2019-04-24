Image copyright Police Scotland

Detectives have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with two raids at shops on the same street in North Lanarkshire.

Both the Spar shop and the Jet petrol station on Hamilton Road, Motherwell, were targeted on Sunday 14 April.

A man fled the Spar empty-handed before a robber made off with a sum of money from the petrol station.

Policed have urged anyone who saw the men, or recognises them, to get in touch.

The first man is described as white, of stocky build and wearing a black hat.

He was also wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, a light blue striped polo shirt and grey jogging trousers.

The second man is described as white and of stocky build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded jumper and black jogging trousers.