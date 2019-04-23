Image caption A mass brawl broke out in the Merchant City area of Glasgow

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a mass brawl following an Old Firm clash.

Three people were seriously injured in the incident in Glasgow city centre, which followed the Celtic v Rangers match at Celtic Park on 31 March.

Kyle Beard, from Glasgow, made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was charged with assault to severe injury and attempted murder and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to reappear at court within eight days.

Six other people have appeared in court in relation to the incident, which took place in Blackfriars Street in the Merchant City.

Other court appearances

Jack Docherty, from Glasgow, appeared at the city's sheriff court on Thursday charged with three assaults and a breach of the peace but made no plea.

The 27-year-old was granted bail and is due to appear at a later date.

On Monday 15 April, five other people appeared at the same court charged with a breach of the peace in connection with the incident.

Kahl Cullen, 23, Gemma Martin, 24, Andrew Quinn, 25, William Barclay, 27, and James Quinn, 20, made no plea.

They were granted bail pending their next court appearance.