Two men have been treated in hospital for stab wounds after a disturbance in Glasgow.

The serious assault took place around 19:00 in Ardnish Street, Govan, on Sunday evening.

Police said a large group of young people were within the grounds of Govan High School shortly before a disturbance broke out.

Two injured men were later taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The first victim, 20, suffered a facial injury and a stab wound, while a 21-year-old man was treated for a cut to the arm.

Det Con Alyson Dowds said: "This incident happened around 7pm on a warm, sunny evening and I'm sure plenty of people will have been out and about making the most of the weather.

"We know a number of people were within the local high school and I'm appealing to them to contact us directly. Two men have been injured and we need to establish exactly what and why this has happened."