Image copyright Lomond Banks Image caption An artist's impression of how the development at Loch Lomond would look

Plans for a new £30m tourist development at Loch Lomond have been unveiled.

The proposals include a 60-bedroom apart-hotel, 32-bedroom budget accommodation, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants.

There will also be upgrades to public footpaths and green spaces.

It is estimated the Lomond Banks development at Balloch would create 80 full-time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and 70 seasonal roles in the area.

Image copyright Lomond Banks

Lomond Banks director Andy Miller said: "As you can see from our artist impressions, we are fully committed to seeing Balloch become the true gateway to Loch Lomond.

"Our plans for West Riverside and Woodbank House offer an opportunity for a unique leisure-based development and, with Lomond Banks, Scotland will have a quality destination that respects and compliments the surrounding area."

People who live locally will have the opportunity to view and comment on the plans as part of the planning process.

The application - put forward by Flamingo Land Limited and Scottish Enterprise - will also have to be determined by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park planning and access committee.