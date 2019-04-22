Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect targeted the My Local Store in Cedar Drive, East Kilbride, at about 19:10 on Wednesday

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault with intent to rob in East Kilbride.

Police said the incident happened in the My Local Store on Cedar Drive at about 19:10 on Wednesday.

Two women were working in the store at the time and one, a 40-year-old, was allegedly physically assaulted.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with the incident and was due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday.