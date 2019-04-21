Image copyright Google Image caption The man was waiting for a lift on Egilsay Street when he was attacked

A 28-year-old man has been stabbed after being chased by four men in the Milton area of Glasgow.

Police said the man was waiting for a lift on Egilsay Street in the early hours of Sunday when the men got out of a white car armed with weapons.

The man was chased through gardens in the area before being stabbed.

A number of people living in the street came to the victim's aid. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as serious.

'Intended target'

After the incident, which happened at about 00:45, the men got back into their car and made off along Eglisay Street towards Castlebay Street.

They are described as being white and were wearing dark clothing and were aged in their late 20s to early 40s.

Det Sgt Derrick Lunan said: "We have yet to establish a motive for the assault or whether the man was the intended target or not, however, either way we still have to catch those responsible for this brutal attack.

"Officers have been in the area today doing house-to-house and checking CCTV as well as speaking to neighbours, but I would still appeal to anyone who maybe saw the car in the area before or after the attack or indeed who may have any information that will assist our inquiry to contact us.

"We'd also be keen to get any dash cam footage from cars driving about the area as well."