Three in hospital after Ibrox brawl

Image caption Police and ambulance crews attended the incident on Saturday evening

Three people were taken to hospital and a 20-year-old man arrested following a brawl in the Ibrox area of Glasgow.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Drumoyne Road at about 19:00 on Saturday amid reports of a disturbance near the junction of Shieldhall Road.

Two men aged 16 and 42 were taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while a 20-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.