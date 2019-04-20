Image copyright Google Image caption A van collided with the man's car after he came to a stop on the M73

A pensioner has died following a crash on the M73 in North Lanarkshire.

The 78-year-old was driving a blue Seat Ibiza at about 11:50 on Friday when he came to a stop near junction 2 at Gartcosh - a white Mercedes Citan van then crashed into the back of the Seat.

The Seat driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on Saturday from what police said was an unrelated condition.

The 38-year-old van driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a short time while police carried out inquiries.

Sgt Mark McGowan said: "It is important that we can establish exactly what happened here and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle involved before the incident took place to get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who was driving in this area yesterday before midday who has dash-cam footage to get in touch with us. You may have information that can help."