Series of wildfires burning on the Isle of Bute
- 19 April 2019
A series of wildfires have been burning on the north side of the Isle of Bute.
The fire service said a large area of moorland and forestry were affected.
Local residents, including SNP minister Michael Russell posted images of the blazes on social media after they broke out during Thursday night and Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said an appliance had been sent to the scene but returned when darkness fell as it was deemed too dangerous to be on the hills.
She added that the crew would return at first light on Saturday morning "if required".
