'Large disturbance' in Glasgow's Kelvingrove park
- 19 April 2019
Police are at the scene of a disturbance involving a large number of people in a popular Glasgow park.
A spokeswoman for the force said they were called to the incident in Kelvingrove park at 16:30.
She added: "Emergency services are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."
Photographs on social media show hundreds of people in the park, as well as police vehicles and horses.