Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002 Image caption Hundreds of people were in Kelvingrove Park to enjoy the good weather

Police are at the scene of a disturbance involving a large number of people in a popular Glasgow park.

A spokeswoman for the force said they were called to the incident in Kelvingrove park at 16:30.

She added: "Emergency services are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."

Photographs on social media show hundreds of people in the park, as well as police vehicles and horses.

Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002 Image caption Pictures of the police presence at the Glasgow park were posted on Twitter