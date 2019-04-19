Image copyright Google Image caption The 29-year-old victim was making a takeaway delivery in Cochranemill Road in Johnstone

A three-year-old girl has been injured during an attempted carjacking.

The child and her mother were waiting in the car while her father was making a takeaway delivery in Cochranemill Road, Johnstone, just after midnight.

Her 29-year-old father was assaulted by a man wielding a stun gun, who had demanded his car keys and cash.

The victim made it back to his Nissan Micra, but the attacker ran after the car and smashed the passenger side windows before the vehicle drove off.

The three year-old girl sustained cuts to her legs, but was not seriously injured.

Det Insp Robert Bowie of Police Scotland said: "This was a terrifying incident for this young family and luckily they were not seriously injured during this attack.

"A dark-coloured vehicle van was seen in Cochranehill Road whilst this incident took place, and I am appealing to the occupants of that vehicle to get in touch."