Man, 33, dead after Glasgow street disturbance
- 19 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has died following a disturbance in a Glasgow street.
Police were called to reports a man had been seriously injured in Roukenburn Street, near Thornliebank, at about 22:20 on Thursday.
Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish how the man died.
Police confirmed that they were treating the death as suspicious and a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.