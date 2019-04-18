Glasgow & West Scotland

Biker dies after crashing into fence on A713 near Dalmellington

  • 18 April 2019
A713 south of Mossdale Farm near Dalmellington Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm on Wednesday

A 53-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a fence in East Ayrshire.

The man lost control of the bike on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm near Dalmellington at about 17:00 on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Ayr Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Policed have appealed to drivers with dashcams to check their footage.

Sgt Andy Johnston, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine, said: "The motorcyclist passed a black Mercedes Sprinter travelling southbound just prior to the collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists who observed a black motorcycle travelling on the A713 prior to the incident to get in touch."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites