Image caption The brawl happened following the Old Firm match

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a brawl that followed an Old Firm match.

Three people were seriously injured in the large-scale disturbance on Sunday 31 March, following the game at Celtic Park.

A 47-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

It comes as police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested over the disturbance in Blackfriars Street in the Merchant City area.

He is among seven people to be charged over the incident.

No plea

On Monday, five people appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with breach of the peace.

Kahl Cullen, 23, Gemma Martin, 24, Andrew Quinn, 25, William Barclay, 27, and James Quinn, 20, made no plea when they appeared in court.

They were granted bail pending their next court appearance.

The 25-year-old man charged with attempted murder is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday 23 April.

The 27-year-old man is expected to appear at the same court on Thursday.