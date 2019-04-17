Image copyright Getty Images

A witness has told a fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash the lack of evidence from the flight was "frustrating".

The inquiry heard that the aircraft, which crashed into the Clutha Bar in 2013, did not have a flight recorder.

Peter Wivell from the Air Accident Investigations Branch said this was "frustrating for everyone".

It meant there was no data about when fuel warnings came on and how long they stayed on for.

He said it might also have shed light on the circumstances in which the pilot made his switch selections.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police helicopter crashed into The Clutha roof on 29 November 2013

Donald Findlay QC, representing the family of victim Robert Jenkins, asked the witness about flight recording equipment.

Mr Wivell told the court: "The helicopter was not required and was not fitted with any type of flight recorder."

Seven safety recommendations were made in a report from the air accident investigations branch following the crash in November 2013.

These included the introduction of a flight recorder system that would capture information about the flight's "pitch and roll", audio from the flight deck and images from the flight deck.

Mr Wivell told the FAI: "The problem with this investigation was a lack of evidence."

Image caption (Top: L to R) David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee (Bottom: L to R) Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

Pilot David Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, lost their lives in the crash along with seven customers who were in the bar on Stockwell Street.

They were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

Earlier, Mr Wivell, 48, a senior inspector, told the inquiry the two engines flamed out 32 seconds apart.

He confirmed findings of a previously published report which noted: "The transfer of fuel from the main tank to the supply tank stopped while the helicopter was returning to Glasgow from Dalkeith, leaving only the fuel in the supply tank available to the engines."

The inquiry continues.