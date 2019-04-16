Image caption The court heard £8,800 of heroin was found in a the bedroom of a flat in Glasgow, hidden under Christmas presents

Two men have been jailed after police seized £350,000 of drugs, including a haul hidden under Christmas presents.

Kyle Stewart, 26, and Lewis Leah, 28, were arrested during a series of raids in December 2017.

Officers initially targeted Leah's home in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, and arrested both men as they tried to flee out a back door.

Police went on to find more than £20,000 of high purity cocaine and £1,450 of heroin.

Officers also searched a flat in Glasgow's Dennistoun and recovered a rucksack with £20,000 of heroin inside.

A further £8,800 of the Class A drug was found elsewhere in the flat.

Grave offences

Prosecutor Owen Mullen told the High Court in Glasgow: "This was recovered from under Christmas presents in a bedroom."

Cash and £3,300 of cocaine were also seized from there.

The final raid, at a house in the city's Parkhead, led to the recovery of £266,000 of cocaine as well £26,000 of heroin.

Stewart, a barman from the city's Castlemilk, was jailed for six years.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs at all three addresses.

Mechanic Leah was jailed for three years after he admitted to being involved on a single day at his home in Motherwell.

Lord Arthurson told them: "The gravity of these offences plainly requires substantial custodial disposals."