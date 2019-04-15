Smoke from tyre blaze billows onto M8 near Glasgow Airport
- 15 April 2019
Thick smoke from a tyre blaze has brought traffic to a crawl on the M8 in Renfrewshire.
Firefighters are tackling the fire which took hold on a large pile of tyres on Blackstone Road, Linwood, at about 18:40 on Monday.
Smoke could be seen from Abbotsinch Road behind Glasgow Airport.
Traffic Scotland warned motorists to take care as vision was obscured from the A737 near Linwood to the M8 at St James.