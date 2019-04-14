Glasgow & West Scotland

Man's body found after 'fall from flat window' in Glasgow

Dundasvale Court body Image copyright Buchanan photos
Image caption Officers sealed off the area around where the body was found

The body of a man who may have fallen from a flat window has been found outside a tower block in Glasgow.

Police were called to Dundasvale Court in the Cowcaddens area of the city after the body was discovered at about 11:50 on Saturday.

Officers sealed off the area, near Garscube Road, while a forensics team investigated.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "One line of inquiry is that the man may have fallen from a flat window."

She added: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and inquiries are ongoing."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

