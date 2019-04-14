Man seriously injured in assault and robbery in Paisley
- 14 April 2019
A man has been treated in hospital for serious injuries after being robbed in a street in Paisley.
Police were called to the scene in Lang Street at about 19:20 on Saturday.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries into the robbery and assault were ongoing and officers were following a positive line of inquiry.