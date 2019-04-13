Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Dalmarnock Road near the junction with Queen Mary Street

Police are appealing for information after a 33-year-old man was attacked by a group of six other men in Glasgow.

He was assaulted at the junction of Dalmarnock Road and Queen Mary Street between 23:00 and 23:30 on Sunday 31 March.

He managed to get a taxi to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious facial injuries.

Police said there had been an incident involving several people just before the assault.

It happened at the junction of Queen Mary Street and Baltic Place and police said it was possible the assault victim may have been caught up in that.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

'No motive'

The victim had been with a friend when the attack happened.

One of the suspects was white, aged 18-20, about 5ft 4in tall, and had a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded top.

One of the other men was also white and aged 18-20 and had dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Det Con John Boyd said: "A young man has been left with serious facial injuries and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"There does not appear to be a motive for the attack and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have seen or heard the disturbance to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could prove vital in helping us identify those responsible. If you have any information, please do pass it on."